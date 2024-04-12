The Chicago Bulls could add one of the NBA’s best offensive talents in the offseason

The Bulls season isn’t over yet, but it’s not too early to think about roster changes. An opportunity to make a major addition to the roster may be surfacing.

A new report from NBA Insider Marc Stein says that Donovan Mitchell could be heading to the trade block this offseason. Contract talks between Mitchell and Cleveland have reportedly stalled.

Mitchell is currently in the third year of a five-year, $163 million deal and will have a player option in the 2025-26 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Per Marc Stein:

“Donovan Mitchell will be entering the final guaranteed year of his current contract next season if there’s no extension, leading to a growing belief among rival teams that the Cavaliers will be forced to trade Mitchell in coming months if they cannot come to terms with him an extension.”

The 2023-2024 season has been the definition of disappointing for the Bulls. A mountain of injuries throughout the season prevented the team from developing any consistency. Adding an elite guard like Mitchell would be a huge addition for the Bulls. Mitchell could provide some sustainable offense for a young Bulls core.

The Bulls acquiring Donovan Mitchell won’t be cheap

Mitchell has been stellar in his short career with the Cavaliers. In his second season with the Cavs, Mitchell is averaging 26.5 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

He runs the offense and has been the key factor in the resurgence of the Cavs post-LeBron.

Cleveland will try as hard as they can to keep Mitchell, but will trade him if they can’t, he has too much value to let walk.

This is where the Bulls come in. If Donovan Mitchell does hit the trade block like the report suggests, what will the Bulls need to offer?

The Bulls don’t have a whole lot of draft capital to work with, so players are most likely the primary compensation in a trade with Cleveland. Players like Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine could fit well into a trade for Donovan Mitchell.

Ideally young players like Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu would be retained. They have both shown major improvements in the 2023-2024 season. The future of Bulls basketball will likely revolve around those two.

If Mitchell is traded, the compensation shouldn’t be too hefty. This is because of Mitchell’s contract situation. Being on the last year of his contract makes trading for Mitchell a rental. Unless the team that acquires him is planning on signing Mitchell to a long term extension.

Donovan Mitchell could be eligible for a four-year extension worth up to $200 million based on the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement. A max contract isn’t something to scoff at. Signing a player to a max deal should only happen when a team is 100 percent sure about a player and his fit with the team. Mitchell is one of those players, but a max contract is a max contract, that is a ton of money.

Final thoughts

Donovan Mitchell would be a solid addition to the Chicago Bulls. If the team could get him without selling the farm, that would be ideal.

Immediately signing Mitchell to an extension post-trade would also make the most sense. That way the team could ensure he would stick around for at least four years.

Finally, do the Bulls really need Donovan Mitchell?

If Coby and Ayo continue to develop, the answer is no. The two could become a lethal backcourt and have shown signs of this already forming. The Bulls would be better off looking for ways to reinforce forward and center. Guard play is one of the Bulls strengths, especially if Lonzo Ball is able to return to 100 percent.

