The sports card industry saw a big boom back in 2020 with collectors scooping up product and card prices going through the roof. But here in 2024, fans of Michael Jordan will have to pay a pretty penny for one of the rarest Michael Jordan cards of all time.

Goldin Auctions is set to auction off a rare Michael Jordan card with a hefty price tag. The company announced that the 2003 Ultimate Collection Michael Jordan Logoman! Signed w/a PSA 10 Auto will be up for auction this week. But if you want to buy it, the starting price will sit at $250,000.

Here is more details on the card in a video released by Goldin. It has more information on the card which includes a game-used logo:

🚨The moment you’ve been waiting for!🚨 Presenting the long-lost 2003 Ultimate Collection Michael Jordan Logoman! Signed w/a PSA 10 Auto & a BULLS GAME-WORN Logoman Patch!🤯 This is in our historic #Goldin100 Auction, which opens in 1 WEEK, April 19th on https://t.co/kG5dgErHku pic.twitter.com/PqMhwJazUy — Goldin (@GoldinCo) April 12, 2024

Here is a description of the card as well from the listing on Goldin:

This is Jordan’s very first signed “Logoman” patch card in a Chicago Bulls uniform. While the previous year’s Upper Deck release featured a trio of Jordan Logoman patch collectibles within the NBA Logo Mania Patch Autographs insert set, those cards all featured “His Airness” in the uniform of the Washington Wizards, the franchise with which he retired following the 2002-03 season. While no disrespect is intended toward Jordan’s impressive tenure in the nation’s capital, the superstar will rightfully be forever associated with the Windy City.

Much like Willie Mays’ late-career seasons with the Mets or Gordie Howe’s stint in Hartford, Jordan’s time with the Wizards afforded him a well-earned NBA send-off on his own terms, but it is undeniable that the memories most seared into our collectible consciousness—his breathtaking slam dunk from the free-throw line in the ’88 Slam Dunk Contest, “The Shot” to defeat the Cavaliers in the ’89 postseason, the series-winning jumper over Byron Russell in the ’98 Finals, and so many more—all came in a Bulls jersey.

Therefore it is only right that this is the most iconic Jordan Logoman card and, therefore, the object of envy and fascination the world over.

On the cardfront, the commemorative’s red, white, and blue game-used jersey patch, displaying the iconic NBA silhouette emblem that is contemporaneously referred to as the “Logoman,” occupies the item’s left side, next to Jordan’s blue ink on-card signature.

The autograph is a brilliant, flowing example of the legend’s scripting, earning an unsurpassable “GEM MT 10” autograph grade from PSA/DNA. Foil accents around the patch display window and over Jordan’s name and position captions lend an additional element of visual intrigue to an arresting presentation. A determined, focused action image of the gravity-defying sportsman is positioned in the center of the card, donning the all-important Bulls jersey that recalls his finest years. In the bottom corner, the limited-edition piece is hand serial-numbered “1/1.”

Why is this Michael Jordan card so rare?

Well, there are a few different factors on what makes this card so rare with a hefty starting price in the auction. First, it’s the greatest basketball player of all time. Let’s just start there. If you’re an NBA fan or a fan of the Chicago Bulls and were able to watch Jordan play, you’d understand.

Other factors in this are that it’s an autographed card with a PSA 10 grade on it which is the best grade a card can get. Getting a card graded is essential for high priced and rare cards as it ensures its condition with an authentic grade from PSA.

The logoman series is also a VERY popular series to collect. Over the years some logoman cards including a triple logoman card of players has increased in popularity. The logoman is simply the NBA logo that appears on a jersey of a player. It’s a cool collectible to have on a card.

The game-used aspect is also intriguing. As mentioned, this is from an era in which game-used actually meant it was used in a game. The term is now used more loosely which frustrates collectors. But that’s a different story.

