The Chicago Bulls are hosting a SEE RED party ahead of Wednesday’s Play-In Tournament Game

The Chicago Bulls are in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament for the second-straight year and this time, they are hoping to make it out. After beating Toronto last season, they fell to eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat in a close game.

But this season, the Bulls are set to host the Atlanta Hawks for their very first home Play-In Tournament game at the United Center. And the Chicago Bulls have some awesome events planned for the fans that will be in attendance.

The Bulls are set to host a SEE RED pregame party ahead of the 8:30 p.m. tipoff:

Fans who arrive to the United Center early (doors open at 6:30pm) can enjoy a SEE RED pregame party that will include:

50% off Michelob ULTRA drafts and Corona in the atrium until tip-off

Samples of Starry and the exclusive CrumBULL cookie

A new SEE RED basketball hoop that will give fans the chance to win prizes like autographed items, flags and more

SEE RED photo opportunities

A Bulls DJ and Bulls Entertainment performances

Select fans who arrive early will receive a special postseason edition of the BMO Artist Hat Series designed by Walker TKL, while supplies last

All seats in the United Center will be covered with a SEE RED Postseason 2024 rally towel courtesy of BMO, Jewel-Osco and Starry

Tickets to the must-win game on April 17 are on sale now at Bulls.com/Postseason. Lock in your seats to SEE RED during the first-ever Play-In Tournament game hosted at the United Center.

Make sure to get your tickets now to root on the Chicago Bulls in this must win game!

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE