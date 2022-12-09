After a six-game absence, Sam Lafferty is returning to the Blackhawks’ line-up.

The Chicago Blackhawks now have the complement of Sam Lafferty as he returns to action , Friday, from a 6-week injury layoff.



The 27 year old is expected to be in the lineup against the Winnipeg Jets Friday, according to Charlie Roumeliotis

Arvid Soderblom will start in goal tonight vs. Winnipeg.



Sam Lafferty (back) will return to the lineup and center the fourth line. #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 9, 2022

Lafferty missed six contests with the injury and coach Luke Richardson said Thursday that Lafferty would play if he got through practice Friday. Lafferty has three goals and seven points in 19 games to date.



Lafferty suffered a back injury on Nov. 23 against the Dallas Stars. The rugged forward saw just 7:07 of ice time before missing the third period of that game.

