Trending
Chicago Blackhawks News

Blackhawks’ Sam Lafferty returns to line-up vs. Jets

Kayode HammedBy 1 Min Read
Sam Lafferty
Sam Lafferty

After a six-game absence, Sam Lafferty is returning to the Blackhawks’ line-up.

The Chicago Blackhawks now have the complement of Sam Lafferty as he returns to action , Friday, from a 6-week injury layoff.

The 27 year old is expected to be in the lineup against the Winnipeg Jets Friday, according to Charlie Roumeliotis

Lafferty missed six contests with the injury and coach Luke Richardson said Thursday that Lafferty would play if he got through practice Friday. Lafferty has three goals and seven points in 19 games to date.

Lafferty suffered a back injury on Nov. 23 against the Dallas Stars. The rugged forward saw just 7:07 of ice time before missing the third period of that game.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Kayode is a sports journalist par excellence with over a decade experience covering different sports across the globe. Originally from Nigeria, he is based in Chicago and follows the windy city's sport teams passionately.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply