Evaluating a Chicago Blackhawks team with a 4 game win streak that is not a joke!

The Chicago Blackhawks have basically felt adversity from every aspect of the universe in the hockey world stemming from the off season rebuild that started off in the month of June of 2022.

Not to mention, the trade rumors that had distracted the team’s focus from the game of two of the most commanding players on ice in the team’s history to say.

With all that attention behind us, we can now start to look forward to the team that the general manager had assembled at the beginning of the season, with a couple of subtractions to note. Due to the injury bug or the player being demoted to the farm league for conditioning for the better.

As of today, The Blackhawks sit at a 4-game win streak that has given the team confidence in their game, led by the first-line of the team and notably the third-line.

Evaluating the first line, which consists of Andreas Athanasiou, who is a young speedster that can steel the puck and take off down the ice easily, signed a one-year contract this past off-season with the Blackhawks.

His game has shown that he is an aggressive forward, just like Max Domi, who also likes to aggravate the opposing team’s defense, and score sneaky goals would get the team back into the the game.

With that speed utilized, his defensive presence is unmastered because of his high IQ nature of the both ends of the ice.

Max Domi is an incredibly skilled forward, who has not been given the chance to shine, unlike his time here in Chicago, where he is poised to make an impact on playing long minutes and being part of that core process.

Domi has the ability to create plays with turnovers and help his team get into the game with assists coming that way.

Getting under the skin of the opposition is another trait he has under his belt, and by this he knows how to play the game accordingly to present opportunities for himself and teammates.

On the right wing, we cannot forget Patrick Kane, and with a little history reminder of Patrick’s early years, Kane played aside an older Marion Hossa during the Stanley Cup run. With that experience, we may believe he is sharing that with the two he plays alongside with today.

Patrick Kanes natural ability to score and lead, along with Jonathon Toews, who has the same characteristics is precisely what the Blackhawks need for now with the young guns producing in many ways.

The Chicago Blackhawks forwards are leading the way for the team?

The Blackhawks team overall has been firing on all cylinders which is great news to note, and the reason for that is solely due to the pace the team is playing with under the coaching of new management.

The defense has been impeccable creating shorthanded turnovers and goals from the offensive unit on that end and mainly the speed implemented from staff.

The third-line to say of newly acquired Jason Dickinson, Sam Lafferty, and Philipp Kurashev is steamrolling due to their brilliant chemistry the trio has adapted that is complimenting the team in general.

Evaluating what direction will the Blackhawks team go next?

The penalty kill has been on fire, along with the scoring the team is producing that is taking away from the opposing team’s game in nature.

The Blackhawks are making a mark at this point of the season and as we go we will see what direction the team will take in this manner of play to improve the outlook in general.

