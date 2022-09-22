Chicago Blackhawks general manager, Kyle Davidson minces no word about the future of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews with the franchise

The Chicago Blackhawks officially kicked off training camp, Wednesday ahead of the 2022-23 National Hockey League season, with general manager Kyle Davidson and head coach Luke Richardson speaking to the media before Thursday’s first on-ice session.



In his chat, Davidson alluded to the fact that the organization has not been involved in any discussion about trading star Patrick Kane and captain Jonathan Toews.



“We’re not anywhere near that point,” the general manager hinted at of possibility of parting ways with the pending unrestricted free agents.

Kyle Davidson said the team has had no intention or discussion to trade Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews and that neither player had any intention of asking to be traded. If that changes, they'll cross that bridge when they come to it. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) September 21, 2022

Kane and Toews are entering the final season of their respective eight-year contracts signed in 2014. The three-time Stanley Cup champion players have identical $10.5 million cap hits for the Chicago Blackhawks, who finished in seventh place in the Central Division last season and have qualified for the playoffs just once since 2017.



Toews, 34, said in July that a potential multi-season rebuilding process “doesn’t sound appealing to me at all.”



Kane, 33, recorded team-leading totals in assists (66) and points (92) in 78 games last season.



A former Hart Trophy recipient as the league’s MVP, Kane has 1,180 points (430 goals, 750 assists) in 1,107 career games since the Chicago Blackhawks selected him with the top overall pick of the 2007 NHL Draft.



Toews totaled 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) in 71 games last season.



A former Selke Trophy recipient as the league’s top defensive forward, Toews has 852 points (357 goals, 495 assists) in 1,014 career games since the Blackhawks selected him with the third overall pick of the 2006 NHL Draft.



The team play their their first game of the season against the reigning Stanley Cup champions, Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, October 12th at Ball Arena in Denver. The home opener is Friday, October 21st against the Detroit Red Wings.

