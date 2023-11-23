Rumors from MLB insiders say the Cubs and Blue Jays have had trade talks about Bo Bichette

MLB insider Jon Morosi reported that the Cubs have had trade talks with the Blue Jays about acquiring Bo Bichette.

Why should these rumors from Morosi be taken seriously?

Jon Morosi has a track record of predicting moves the Cubs are going to make.

In December of last year, Mososi said that Dansby Swanson signing with the Cubs was the most likely outcome. He reiterated that point multiple times, he ended up being right. This is evidence that Morosi has a good understanding of what the Cubs are doing and what they want to do.

Cubs want Bo Bichette at third base

Locked on Cubs host Matt Cozzi posted on Twitter Tuesday that he has information that suggests the Cubs want Bo Bichette, but they want him to play third base.

I’m hearing the Cubs have talked to the Blue Jays about Bo Bichette, who would play 3B for the Cubs. This was first hinted at by @KFidds yesterday and @jonmorosi mentioned the Cubs interest in Bichette last year. Bichette is signed through 2025 and would cost big return. — Matt Cozzi (@matt_cozzi) November 21, 2023

Bichette is a total beast, all he has done in his career so far is show out. A 120 wRC+ average-defense shortstop is fantastic. But as far as the Cubs would be concerned, a 120 wRC+ at third base is also quite awesome, especially if Bichette’s defense translates there.

Final notes on the Cubs pursuit of Bo Bichette

A trade for Bichette would be expensive. A 25-year-old with his production at shortstop is not very common. The Cubs would have to offer the Blue Jays a pretty substantial package.

The Cubs currently have Christopher Morel at third base. Reports suggest that the Cubs are trying to use Morel as a centerpiece for a trade to acquire Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. Morel is young too, he is -24-years-old.

He still has a chance to develop into the Cubs third baseman of the future. However, it seems like they don’t want to wait for that to happen. The Cubs are looking for an immediate upgrade at third base.

All this insider information points to the Cubs wanting to overhaul their defense. Adding Alonso and Bichette would stack the infield. As long as Bichette transitions to third smoothly that is.

The Cubs seemingly have taken flyers on all the free agents available. As well as calling teams about potentially trading for star players.

One thing is for sure, this off season will continue to be interesting. Craig Counsell is showing, so far, he is willing to completely rehaul the roster to try and win. At least that is better than doing nothing and falling into stagnation.

