The Cubs are reportedly “Involved” in the Bidding for Yoshinobu Yamamoto

It is a new era of Chicago Cubs baseball. Newly appointed manager Craig Counsell has brought some excitement and energy to the Cubs front office. He seems excited to be here after his first official press conference. And he is already at work. The Cubs have been linked with the pursuit of numerous MLB free agents. Including Shohei Ohtani.

One of the most intriguing free agents this off-season is Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. And the Cubs are bidding for him per reports.

A good way to understand why so many teams are interested in Yamamoto is to read this quote from ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

“Yamamoto’s numbers are unrivaled. This year, he posted a 1.21 ERA for the Orix Buffaloes in 164 innings, striking out 169, walking 28 and allowing just two home runs. The last time a pitcher of Yamamoto’s quality reached free agency at 25 was never. The closest comparison is Masahiro Tanaka….Yamamoto is even better.”

As far as what teams are keeping tabs on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Jeff Passan says there are seven teams to pay attention to.

“the trajectory of the bidding and the teams involved — the Yankees, Mets, Cubs, Red Sox, Dodgers, perhaps San Francisco and Toronto, as well.”

There are two levels of teams in Passan’s statement. He names 5 teams and then says “perhaps San Francisco and Toronto.” That indicates that those two teams are on the outside of the Yamamoto sweepstakes looking in.

It has now been established that the Cubs are in the running to sign the 25-year-old pitcher, what would it take?

What it would take to separate the Cubs from the other teams vying for Yoshinobu Yamamoto?

Jeff Passan implies that, given Yamamoto’s stats/age, the bidding will “start at $200 million and work up.”

Passan continues in his article to say that the final price likely won’t be “just” over $200 million.

“The two biggest pitching contracts ever belong to Gerrit Cole (eight years, $324 million) and Stephen Strasburg (seven years, $245 million). The former has been a rousing success, the latter an unmitigated disaster….Yamamoto could find himself in their company….”

He likely is not suggesting Yamamoto will get a $300 million dollar contract as he said “in their company.” But this could mean the contract approaches or surpasses $250 million.

Passan finally says that the team that lands Yoshinobu Yamamoto is likely to be the one that offers him an opt-out.

“…the separator could be which team is willing to offer him big money and an opt-out clause to further leverage his age.”

The past suggests that the Cubs are willing to give Yoshinobu Yamamoto what he wants

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer has shown is isn’t too worried about offering opt-outs.

Marcus Stroman just opted out of his deal a week and a half ago. Jason Heyward contract contained opt outs. Drew Smyly had an opt out. And recent deals for Seiya Suzuki (full), Dansby Swanson (full), Jameson Taillon (partial), and Ian Happ (full) included full or partial no-trade clauses. All those contracts show Hoyer’s willingness to manipulate and cater contracts in non-direct-financial ways to get players to sign.

An opt out for an international player like Yamamoto is a relatively big risk for any team. It leaves Yamamoto with more to gain than the team. If that is what it takes to get Yamamoto in a Cubs jersey, Hoyer will be open to it.

Free agents at Yamamoto’s age are very rare. He has a chance to take a swing at free agency twice before he reaches 30-years-old.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is a rare player. The Cubs could really use a pitcher of his ability in the rotation.

