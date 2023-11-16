The Cubs have made bolstering their rotation a top priority this off-season, and it seems like Milwaukee Brewer, Corbin Burnes is a guy they could make a move for.

In a recent report from Jesse Rogers of ESPN, it seems the Chicago Cubs may look to pounce if Milwaukee decides to rebuild:

They also have an eye on Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes, in case the Brewers begin to subtract — and Milwaukee is willing to trade with the team that just pilfered its manager. The Cubs would like to acquire a starter after Marcus Stroman opted out of his deal recently.

There has been a lot of talk about the possible starting pitching targets, but this is the first time the former Cy Young winner has been mentioned. Another disappointing playoff run, the chance of losing many top players in free agency next year, and former manager Craig Counsell heading to Chicago may just be enough to send them into a minor rebuild and make their ace available.

For the Cubs, you can’t deny how great of an addition he would be. A three time all-star, owner of an ERA title, and a Cy Young winner, Corbin Burnes has been one of the best pitchers in the game for the last four seasons. He would immediately come to Chicago and become the Batman to Justin Steele’s Robin atop the Cubs rotation. His familiarity with the Cubs new manager Craig Counsell could also play a role in their interest.

As great as all this sounds, it won’t be too easy to acquire the star pitcher. Premium pitchers the level of Corbin Burnes are never cheap to acquire. A lot of prospect capital would more than likely need to be spent. The fact he’s a free agent after the ‘24 season would temper his price at least a bit.

Also, Brewers might not decide to rebuild. They have made the playoffs five of the last six seasons and are returning a lot of their core guys. However, a small market team like the Brewers don’t always get the benefit of “running it back” continually as they need to be proactive and make deals to get returns and not let guys walk for nothing.

The biggest hurdle for the Cubs to get Corbin Burnes is the fact he’s a Brewer. The two sides have already been building a heated rivalry over the last few season, but that has grown even more this offseason. Milwaukee may not want to deal their best player to their bitter enemy. This is yet another interesting storyline to follow this off-season.

