BREAKING: Bears Lose Two Starters To Injured Reserve

Bears lose two starters to injured reserve before Bills game

The Chicago Bears had several starters on their Week 16 injury report. On Thursday, the Bears ruled three players out against the Buffalo Bills. Three are doubtful for Saturday. Two starters were added to the injured reserve Friday.

On Friday afternoon, the Bears announced cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor were going on IR. They will miss the rest of the season.

We have placed Jaylon Johnson & Kindle Vildor on IR & activated Khalil Herbert off IR@Hyundai | #DaBearshttps://t.co/OtkBw5q9fd — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 23, 2022

The Bears will be without their two best secondary players for the rest of the season. Safety Eddie Jackson is on IR as well. The Bears will face a challenge on Christmas Eve against Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs without their best defenders. (Linebacker Jack Sanborn is on IR after his injury last week.)

The move to injured reserve should be of interest to Bears fans who are interested in the team tanking the next three games. The Bears currently hold the number two draft pick for 2023. This should help them hold on to it.

