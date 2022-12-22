BREAKING: Bears rule out offensive weapon, another doubtful before Bills game

Bears lose offensive weapon before Bills game

On Christmas Eve, the Chicago Bears will be without several starters against the Buffalo Bills. The Bears, who currently would have the second pick in the 2023 NFL Draft base on their 3-11 record, should be able to take the next step in securing the position Saturday. The Bears had bad news Wednesday for their wide receiver corps. It didn’t get more promising Thursday afternoon.

According to the Bears’ Week 16 injury report, Equanimeous St. Brown, who sustained a brain injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, has been ruled out against the Bills. Chase Claypool, who missed Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practice, is doubtful to play the team Saturday that is tied for the best record in the AFC. The Bears could be missing starting offensive linemen, Teven Jenkins and Cody Whitehair.

Bears Doubtful for Saturday

WR Chase Claypool, knee

OL Teven Jenkins, neck

OL Cody Whitehair, knee

Bears ruled out for Saturday

WR Equanimeous St. Brown, concussion

TE Trevon Wesco, calf

DB Kindle Vildor, ankle

Bears questionable for Saturday

CB Jaylon Johnson, finger/ribs

