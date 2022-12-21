REPORT: Bears wide receiver situation looks even worse than it did on Tuesday

Bears wide receiver room doesn’t have many healthy bodies

The Chicago Bears need a Christmas miracle to come a day early this week. The Bears, who were already suspect at wide receiver before their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, might be even more short-handed at the position on Christmas Eve without signing a new toy to the roster. A Bears wide receiver who was limited in practice Tuesday did not practice Wednesday.

According to the Bears’ injury report for Wednesday, Chase Claypool missed Wednesday’s practice. There was some optimism about the progress of his injury on Tuesday’s report. Now his status for the Buffalo Bills game is murky. Equanimeous St. Brown, who sustained a brain injury against the Eagles, was also a non-participant Wednesday. One good sign for the Bears, N’Keal Harry, has practiced two days in a row.

Bears DNP Wednesday

WR Equanimeous St. Brown, concussion

WR Chase Claypool, knee

DB Kindle Vildor, ankle

TE Trevon Wesco, calf

OL Cody Whitehair, knee

OL Tevin Jenkins, neck

