The Chicago Bears are preparing on a short week to play the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve Saturday. The Bears appear to be making some changes to the roster before the end of the season. With the Bears eliminated from the playoffs, the next three games will serve as a chance for the staff to evaluate the team’s talent before the offseason. The Bears appear to be taking a chance on a former All-SEC linebacker.

According to a statement by the Bears, defensive back Justin Layne and linebacker Elijah Lee were released. They signed two more defenders to the practice squad. Linebacker Kuony Deng (Bears Communications misspelled the new practice squad member’s name.) and defensive end Terrell Lewis have been signed to the practice squad.

Deng is a rookie who played linebacker for California. He spent time with the Atlanta Falcons in training camp but was waived in mid-August.

Lewis was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. Lewis made second-team All-SEC honors at Alabama in 2019. He was a part of Alabama’s national championship in 2017 and the Rams’ Super Bowl last season.

The Rams waived Lewis on Dec. 15th. He appeared in 30 games for the Rams during his three seasons in Los Angeles. Lewis forced one fumble and had six sacks with the Rams. The Bears could develop this potential player in head coach Matt Eberflus’ system. The Bears are short at linebacker, and Lewis could use a second chance.

The Bears announced Tuesday that they officially brought back running back Khalil Herbert from the injured reserve.

