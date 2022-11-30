BREAKING: Bears practice status for both injured quarterbacks Wednesday revealed

Lots of injured players during the Bears’ practice Wednesday

The Chicago Bears hinted at a bad quarterback situation hours before Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports, head coach Matt Eberflus said Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian were day-to-day with injuries. The Bears signed former Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle Wednesday off the Detroit Lions practice squad. The team’s Week 13 injury report revealed the status of Fields and Siemian at the Bears practice Wednesday.

According to the injury report, Fields was limited in practice. Siemian did not practice. Siemian, who sustained an oblique injury during warmups in Week 12 against the Jets, was able to play Sunday. However, the injury was serious enough to keep him out of practice.

Bears practice limited participants for Wednesday

WR Chase Claypool, knee

QB Justin Fields, shoulder

DB Kindle Vildor, ankle

Bears did not practice Wednesday’s list

OL Larry Borom, ankle/knee

DB Jaquan Brisker, concussion

DB Kyler Gordon, concussion

WR Dante Pettis, illness

OL Riley Reiff, back

QB Trevor Siemian, oblique

The Bears have several starters not practicing this week before the Bears’ game against the Packers. The Bears and Packers both come into the game during disappointing seasons. The Bears record is 3-9 while the Packers are 4-8. This game in early December means more for a draft position in 2023 than it does for a playoff spot.

