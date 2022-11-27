3 studs and duds from the Chicago Bears loss to the Jets

The Chicago Bears got rocked in New York

The Chicago Bears had way too many injuries to their starters before the game to compete with the New York Jets. The Bears were without their best player this season, quarterback Justin Fields, who was inactive with a shoulder injury. The offense started decently enough without him. But Fields dynamic skills were sorely missed when the Jets made defensive adjustments.

More injuries continued to plague the defense during the game. The result was a three-touchdown loss to the Jets. Here are three studs in duds from the Jets’ 31-10 blowout of the Bears in the Big Apple.

Studs

Chase Claypool’s production

Chase Claypool had been a small part of the Chicago Bears’ offense in the previous few weeks. Claypool needed to learn the playbook before earning a larger role on Sundays. He had a few more opportunities against the Jets.

Claypool finished with two catches for 51 yards. He had a chance for a touchdown in the first quarter that should have been called for pass interference. Claypool also defended a lousy pass that could have been intercepted in the second half. The progress is promising for the player the Bears traded a second-round pick for.

Passing check-downs

The Chicago Bears’ offense looked good in the first quarter. Quarterback Trevor Siemian hit check-downs on those early drives that set up pass catchers for great yards after catch opportunities. That’s a big part of the passing game the Bears have missed this year. Fields was hopefully taking notes as to what those plays can earn for the offense in the future.

David Montgomery

David Montgomery was the Chicago Bears’ offense against the Jets. Montgomery finished with 14 carries for 79 yards. He added 34 yards receiving on three receptions in the passing game. He was the Bears’ best option on offense, with over 100 yards of total offense. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to put more than ten points on the board. However, Montgomery is showing that he can be a big part of the passing and running game going forward this season with Khalil Herbert on injured reserve.

Duds

Chicago Bears Injuries

The Bears had major injuries to starters before the game against the Jets. The Bears missed rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Godron, who were out with concussions. The secondary added Dane Cruikshank and Eddie Jackson to the injury list Sunday. The Bears were already short of health on the offense. Offensive lineman Riley Reiff and wide receiver Darnell Mooney were both injured against the Jets.

#Bears Injury Update:

OL Riley Reiff (shoulder) is questionable to return and DB Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/5KkWVOjq41 — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 27, 2022

#Bears Injury Update:

DB Eddie Jackson (foot) has been ruled out. pic.twitter.com/6302gA6BRH — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 27, 2022

#Bears Injury Update:

WR Darnell Mooney (ankle) is doubtful to return. pic.twitter.com/coUuxhX1nW — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 27, 2022

Trevor Siemian

The Bears had an interesting lead into the game. They announced Siemian would be the backup to Nathan Peterman against the Jets after sustaining an injury in warm-ups. The Bears promptly reversed that decision before the first snap.

Siemian looked competent in the Bears’ first few drives. He led the team down the field and patiently hit check-downs that set the Bears up for two scoring drives on their first two possessions. His only touchdown of the game on the second drive was not a good pass and should have been picked off.

TREVOR SIEMIAN TO BYRON PRINGLE pic.twitter.com/0LIfp0qFra — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) November 27, 2022

Siemian finished 14/25 passing for 179 yards and one touchdown to one interception. However, he showed why the Chicago Bears needed a dual-threat quarterback like Fields. Siemian legs didn’t give the Bears enough options on the first drive in the red zone.

Once the Jets adjusted their game plan in the second quarter, the Bears had several three or four-play drives. The passing quarterback didn’t give the offense enough dynamic options to keep the Jets guessing. The Bears need Fields legs to move the ball in the running game and open up the passing game.

Matt Eberflus defense

Eberflus was hired in part because he’s supposed to be good at elevating average or mediocre talent. Eberflus has stressed technique over having big named players on the defense. And to be fair, the Chicago Bears’ defense was terrible before they traded Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. But now the Bears are seeing ridiculous numbers being given up on that side of the ball. Quarterback Mike White of the Jets replaced Zach Wilson as the starter Sunday. He threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns.

Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams do not appear to be elevating that side of the ball this season. It’s concerning, given the Bears spend draft capital on that side of the ball with their first two draft picks. (Gordon and Brisker were out against the Jets, but it’s been just as bad all season.)

