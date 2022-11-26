Trending
BREAKING: Chicago Bears elevate quarterback for Jets game

The Chicago Bears had questions about who would be their starting quarterback heading into Week 12. Quarterback Justin Fields sustained a shoulder injury against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11. Reports came out that he had a separated shoulder. According to the Bears’ injury report for Friday, Fields was questionable to play against the New York Jets.

With Fields questionable to play against the Jets, the Bears elevated a quarterback this weekend. According to Mike Garafolo with the NFL Network, the Bears elevated quarterback Nathan Peterman before their Week 12 game against the Jets.

It’s still unclear if Fields will be able to play against the Jets. But this elevation seems to indicate the Bears are prepared to have backup quarterback Trevor Siemian start against the Jets. Peterman would then be the backup for Siemian.

The Bears will also miss rookie defensive backs Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon, who sustained concussion injuries. Linebacker Sterling Weatherford has also been ruled out against the Jets with a concussion.

