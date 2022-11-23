Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus held a press conference and gave an update on Justin Fields for this week.

After the news of the MRI Sunday night and the conflicting information the past couple of days regarding the injury, many Chicago Bears fans were eager to have an update from Eberflus.

Justin Fields remains day-to-day, but has been cleared to practice pic.twitter.com/DEtdGS2zM2 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 23, 2022

As Eberflus clearly states the practice today will be a walkthrough and Justin Fields will have a limited role as he has been cleared to participate. Eberflus doesn’t mention the extent of the injury or really anything much on it for that matter. He does mention that Fields is “feeling pretty good” and that they will continue to monitor him throughout the week. He also mentions he wants him to play and Fields wants to play and if he’s ready by Sunday he will play.

