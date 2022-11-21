Trending
Bears

REPORT: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields injury revealed; could be season ending (Updated)

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears might have a different quarterback next week

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was injured at the end of the loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday. The Bears quarterback was seen carted off the field following the game. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields would be day-to-day. It’s possible the Bears could start backup quarterback Trevor Siemian after a report revealed Fields’ injury.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Fields sustained a left shoulder dislocation. Rapoport explained that the injury could be season-ending.

That would be a disappointing development for Fields and the Bears. The Bears, especially general manager Ryan Poles, took a risk by putting out a pathetic pass-blocking offensive line. Poles got his quarterback maimed as a result.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy took heat for a Fields’ designed run on the final drive when the quarterback looked to be in pain. According to Adam Hoge with NBC Sports, Eberflus said Monday that the play was a miscommunication between Fields and running back David Montgomery.

Update

While the report for Rapoport came out that Fields’ shoulder was dislocated, a conflicting report came out later during the telecast of Monday Night Football. According to Adam Schefter with ESPN, Fields does not have a dislocated shoulder.

As of this update, Rapoport has not backed down from his earlier report.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Buildings 1804479 1920

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply