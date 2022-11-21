The Chicago Bears might have a different quarterback next week

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was injured at the end of the loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday. The Bears quarterback was seen carted off the field following the game. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields would be day-to-day. It’s possible the Bears could start backup quarterback Trevor Siemian after a report revealed Fields’ injury.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Fields sustained a left shoulder dislocation. Rapoport explained that the injury could be season-ending.

#Bears QB Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder dislocation, sources say, a painful injury he somehow played through on Sunday. Coach Matt Eberflus described Fields as “day-to-day.” His status for this Sunday is still to be determined. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2022

This explains why #Bears coach Matt Eberflus described Justin Fields as day-to-day, but also did not out rule a season-ending situation as worst-case. Plenty of outcomes. https://t.co/RRUThs0vW0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2022

That would be a disappointing development for Fields and the Bears. The Bears, especially general manager Ryan Poles, took a risk by putting out a pathetic pass-blocking offensive line. Poles got his quarterback maimed as a result.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy took heat for a Fields’ designed run on the final drive when the quarterback looked to be in pain. According to Adam Hoge with NBC Sports, Eberflus said Monday that the play was a miscommunication between Fields and running back David Montgomery.

Eberflus said the 2nd down QB run after Fields hurt his shoulder was a mistake. Was supposed to be a draw for Montgomery. Said it was miscommunication between Fields and Montgomery. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) November 21, 2022

While the report for Rapoport came out that Fields’ shoulder was dislocated, a conflicting report came out later during the telecast of Monday Night Football. According to Adam Schefter with ESPN, Fields does not have a dislocated shoulder.

Adam Schefter: "Justin Fields day-to-day with a left shoulder injury that I'm told is *not* a dislocated shoulder." #Bears pic.twitter.com/HGhK2Ay8M3 — Matt Clapp (@DaBearNecess) November 22, 2022

As of this update, Rapoport has not backed down from his earlier report.

