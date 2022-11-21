Promising news comes from a report by Ian Rapoport on Justin Fields and his status for the Chicago Bears Sunday at the Jets.

During and especially after the game in Atlanta Justin Fields was obviously in pain. Although it was his non-throwing shoulder the injury seemed to be nagging him for a while and even as he was on the bench after the late pick he was very much in discomfort. Ian Rapoport has reported he is now day-to-day.

#Bears QB Justin Fields is considered day-to-day with a left shoulder injury following his MRI today, coach Matt Eberflus said. Much more optimism today than there was on Sunday night. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2022

Eberflus and the Chicago Bears are now more optimistic than they were Sunday night after the MRI. The Bears and all of us will know more Wednesday on Justin Fields’ status for this Sunday.

