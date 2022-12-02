BREAKING: Bears Quarterback Won’t Play Again This Season

A Bears quarterback is lost for the season

The Chicago Bears had two quarterbacks on their Week 13 injury report. Justin Fields sustained a shoulder injury during the Bears’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury during warmups before the New York Jets game. One of the Bears’ quarterbacks has been ruled out of the season.

According to Adam Schefter with ESPN, head coach Matt Eberflus said Siemian will have season-ending surgery:

Bears’ HC Matt Eberflus told reporters that QB Trevor Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery to repair the oblique injury he suffered during pregame warmups last Sunday. Siemian played the game vs. the Jets with the injury that now will require surgery. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2022

Fields, a full participant in Thursday’s practice, should be the Bears’ starter for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Justin Fields has no injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers. He's back. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 2, 2022

The Bears staff seem to be taking precautions with Siemian after letting the quarterback play against the Jets following the injury. One that note, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sustained an oblique injury against the Philadelphia Eagles last week and is expected to play the Bears this week. The Packers have a shot at the Playoffs. The Bears don’t.

Fields, who was rehabbing his injury last week, seems likely to be left out to dry by the Bears’ management. But right now, Eberflus is just trying to win, not worrying about Fields’ future health in a losing season.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE