BREAKING: Bears Quarterback Won’t Play Again This Season

A Bears quarterback is lost for the season

The Chicago Bears had two quarterbacks on their Week 13 injury report. Justin Fields sustained a shoulder injury during the Bears’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury during warmups before the New York Jets game. One of the Bears’ quarterbacks has been ruled out of the season.

According to Adam Schefter with ESPN, head coach Matt Eberflus said Siemian will have season-ending surgery:

Fields, a full participant in Thursday’s practice, should be the Bears’ starter for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears staff seem to be taking precautions with Siemian after letting the quarterback play against the Jets following the injury. One that note, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sustained an oblique injury against the Philadelphia Eagles last week and is expected to play the Bears this week. The Packers have a shot at the Playoffs. The Bears don’t.

Fields, who was rehabbing his injury last week, seems likely to be left out to dry by the Bears’ management. But right now, Eberflus is just trying to win, not worrying about Fields’ future health in a losing season.

