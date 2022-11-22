BREAKING: Chicago Bears add All-ACC Cornerback to Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears added a CB to their practice squad

The Chicago Bears’ secondary has been atrocious this season. The Bears supposed best corner, Jaylon Johnson, was the Bears worst rated defensive player in the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon has been terrible in pass coverage this year.

It’s a bad year for the Bears when Kindle Vildor is graded as the team’s best coverage cornerback for the season. However, how bad the Bears’ secondary is versus how bad the team’s defensive line seems impossible to evaluate by Week 12. The team was looking for options to add secondary help to the practice squad this week.

According to a statement by the Bears, the team signed defensive back Breon Borders to the practice squad.

#Bears roster move:

We have signed DB Breon Borders to the practice squad. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 22, 2022

Borders was an undrafted free agent who has been in the NFL off and on since 2017. He’s played in 31 total NFL games as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans, and Arizona Cardinals.

Borders played college football at Duke. He was a member of the third-team All-ACC team in 2016. We’ll see if Borders can fight his way onto the active roster. That should be an easier proposition on this Chicago Bears team than most other secondaries in the NFL.

