The best and worst of the Chicago Bears in Week 10

The Chicago Bears surrendered their third game in a row this season. The loss came against the Detroit Lions in Week 10. The Lions, who were at the bottom of the division two weeks ago, have won two games in a row against their divisional rivals, the Green Bay Packers and Bears.

The Bears dominated most of the game but let the Lions come back in the fourth quarter. Penalties and turnovers cost the Bears a chance to win their fourth game of the season. Pro Football Focus has released their grades for the Bears-Lions game. We’ll look at the top and bottom three players on offense and defense and Justin Fields’ grade in Week 10.

Bears offense

Top performers

Trevon Wesco: 87.8

Cole Kmet: 80.6

Khalil Herbert 76.4

The Bears had solid production from their tight ends against the Lions in Week 10. Wesco received a high grade for his run-blocking abilities on his limited 15 snaps. (He was brought in primarily to run block, as ten of his snaps came in the rushing attack. Wesco only had one passing target on the day.) Kmet was tremendous in everything except run blocking. He added two touchdown catches to his steadily improving resume. Herbert averaged 5.7 yards per rush against the Lions.

Bottom performers

Ryan Griffin: 47.2

Sam Mustipher: 53.4

Byron Pringle: 57.5

Griffin was the lone Bears tight end with an off day in Week 10. He was graded poorly for run blocking and received an okay score, 68.1, for his pass protection. A holding penalty that erased Herbert’s 19-yard effort didn’t help Griffin’s overall score. Mustipher was dinged for his run-blocking against the Lions. He had a decent score for his pass blocking and didn’t allow a pressure Sunday.

Coming back from injured reserve against the Lions, Pringle only caught one pass for 12 yards. He earned a low 49.0 score for his run blocking–something he’s supposed to be good at. Why he was getting playing time in the red zone over Chase Claypool is curious after Pringles’ performance.

Bears defense

Top performers

Dominique Robinson: 69.0

Eddie Jackson: 68.8

Jack Sanborn: 65.5

Robinson had a solid performance for the Bears, relatively speaking. The fact the Bears best graded defensive player is in the 60s says quite a bit about where the unit is in Week 10. He finished with five tackles, a hurry, and one-stop. Jackson made five tackles as well. He was targeted once in pass coverage and did not give up the reception. Sanborn had a great game in everything except pass coverage. He was credited with two sacks and five stops. However, the undrafted rookie free agent surrendered four receptions of the five passes he was targeted on.

Bottom performers

Jaylon Johnson: 28.4

Lamar Jackson: 31.9

DeAndre Houston-Carson/Nicholas Morrow: 45.0

Like most of the Bears’ secondary, Johnson had a forgettable game against the Lions. His two stupid penalties allowed the Lions back in the game. (One can argue the merits of the second call.) Johnson had a missed tackle, no stops and gave up three of his four targets. His run defense received a 27.4 rating. Houston-Carson missed a tackle. Morrow was decent in tackling, but he gave up three of his four targets. The Lions should have played pass-heavy against the Bears all day. If they had, the Lions could have dominated the game instead of needing a comeback.

Bears QB Play Week 10: Justin Fields

Fields was given a 67.8 overall rating for his play against the Lions in Week 10. He was great in the Bears’ run game, as he ran for 147 yards. However, Fields needs to improve his passing game. He finished 12-20 (60-percent completion rate) with 167 yards passing and two touchdowns. Fields’ poor decision on a fourth-quarter throw resulted in a pick-six. PFF gave him a 56.9 grade for his passing game against the Lions.

We all know Fields can run and has a great arm to throw deep balls. Fields is best on his intermediate passes. What’s concerning about his play in the passing game right now are his short throws. Here’s his chart on NFL Next Gen Stats for the 2022 season:

