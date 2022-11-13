Justin Fields is back making history again for the Chicago Bears in Week 10

The hot streak for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields continued on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

With the Bears taking on the Lions in an NFC North showdown, Fields made history once again during the first half of the game. Fields scored on a one-yard touchdown run late in the first half to help the Bears tie the score at 10 all before halftime. With the rushing touchdown, Fields became the first Chicago Bears quarterback to rush for a touchdown in four-straight games.

Justin Fields is the first #Bears quarterback in the Super Bowl Era (1970) to rush for a touchdown in four consecutive games. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 13, 2022

Justin Fields has been fantastic on the ground and through the air for the Bears in this stretch of five games.

Despite the Bears not coming out on top in all of those games, Fields has been a big bright spot and has offered hope for the future of the franchise. It’s clearly a rebuilding year for the Bears here in 2022 but it looks like they may have the quarterback position figured out at least.

