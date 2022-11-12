The Chicago Bears will have a speed threat back in Week 10

The Chicago Bears wide receiver corps was noticeably better against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 after the addition of Chase Claypool. The Bears had been dealing with injuries this season, with multiple vital targets for second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Fields should have another speedy wide receiver to throw the ball to against the Detroit Lions in Week 10.

According to a statement by the Bears, wide receiver Byron Pringle has been activated from the injured reserve. The Bears will activate defensive end Gerri Green and cornerback Harrison Hand who have been on the practice squad.

We have activated Byron Pringle from IR and promoted Gerri Green and Harrison Hand from the practice squad to the active roster@Hyundai | #DaBearshttps://t.co/j7v6Tm4KF0 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 12, 2022

Pringle was placed on injured reserve in late September after sustaining a calf injury in late September during the Bears’ win over the Houston Texans. The Bears will have a much more healthy and skilled group than they had in early October, with Pringle and N’Keal Harry finally healthy to join the tandem of Darnell Mooney and Claypool.

Hand’s activation from the practice squad makes sense with the Bears’ injury report on Friday. Kindle Vildor has been ruled out against the Lions. Jaylon Johnson is questionable to play Sunday.

