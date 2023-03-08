BREAKING: Chicago Bears agree to terms with critical piece for the running game

The Chicago Bears signed an offensive player

The Chicago Bears came into the offseason unsure what their backfield would like for the 2023 season. The Bears did not apply the franchise tag to running back David Montgomery before Tuesday’s deadline. The Bears have one more week to make a deal before he hits free agency. The Bears did sign a critical player for the team’s next choice of running back.

Potential top free-agent options for the Bears were tagged by other teams this week. The Las Vegas Raiders used the franchise tag on Josh Jacobs. The New York Giants applied it to Saquon Barkley. The Dallas Cowboys did the same with Tony Pollard. The Bears must either extend Montgomery or wait until April to draft a running back. But at least the Bears will have their fullback situation taken care of.

According to Khari Blasingame’s sports agent, the Bears signed the fullback to a two-year extension.

Blasingame appeared in 16 games for the Bears last season. He earned a 63.7 run-blocking grade by Pro Football Focus for 2022. Blasingame had no yards rushing last season in Luke Getsy’s offense.

