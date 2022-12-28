The Chicago Bears needed depth in the secondary

The Chicago Bears are trying to get through the next two weeks without putting their original starting team, minus the players they traded away, on the injured reserve. The 3-12 squad placed two defensive backs, Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor, on injured reserve before their loss to the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve. That put the two in company with their secondary teammate Eddie Jackson, who’s been on injured reservations for a few weeks.

According to a statement by the Bears, they added defensive back Greg Stroman Jr. to the practice squad. That will give little depth to the Bears on secondary as they play meaningful games the next two weeks to find out how early they draft this spring.

#Bears roster move:

We have signed DB Greg Stroman Jr. to the practice squad. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) December 28, 2022

Stroman earned first-team All-ACC honors during his time with the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Washington Commanders drafted him in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. Stroman spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams before the Chicago Bears signed him in April. They waived him in August.

Stroman has appeared in 20 games during his NFL career. He’s recorded one interception, one forced fumble, and 38 tackles. Those stats came in his rookie season.

