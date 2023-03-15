BREAKING: Chicago Bears Making Roster Change At Quarterback

The Chicago Bears add a quarterback

The Chicago Bears traded the number one overall draft pick to the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are expected to use the high draft position to take a quarterback in April. The Bears will now have a quarterback who was the starter for a considerable amount of last season for the Panthers.

According to Adam Schefter with ESPN, the Bears agreed to terms with PJ walker to be a quarterback for the 2023 season.

Former Panthers’ QB PJ Walker reached agreement tonight with the Chicago Bears, per source. He now becomes the likely backup to Justin Fields. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2023

Walker will join former teammate D.J. Moore in Chicago next fall. The two had their fair share of plays they connected on last season, as was mentioned on social media by fans and analysts.

Walker started in five games for the Panthers last season. He threw for 731 yards, and three touchdown passes in 2022. Walker was able to beat out Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold as a starter midseason after the two were injured. Walker is a former undrafted free agent signed by the Indianapolis Colts in 2017. He had been with the Panthers since the 2020 season.

