BREAKING: Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve

Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker

The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.

Adams did not participate in Monday’s walk-through practice. He will not be playing Thursday night. According to a Bears statement released Tuesday afternoon, the team has placed Adams on the injured reserve. He will not be available for at least four weeks.

#Bears roster move:

We have placed LB Matt Adams on Injured Reserve. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 11, 2022

The 26-year-old has had several injuries since joining the Bears this offseason. Adams missed time in training camp with a shoulder injury. The Bears have had several injuries at the linebacker position this season. The Bears recently signed linebacker Joe Thomas off of waivers to help the shorthanded unit.

Adams has just seven total tackles this season.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE