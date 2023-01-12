BREAKING: Chicago Bears reportedly found next CEO/President

The Chicago Bears have a new CEO/President lined up

The Chicago Bears have found their next CEO/President. Before the season, reports came out that longtime CEO/President Ted Phillips would be stepping down at the end of the season.

In a fitting end to his tenure, Phillips will be leaving the Bears after his final season, where the Bears finished 3-14, the most losses in a single season for the franchise. No matter to the team’s finances, the Bears averaged crowds of 59,823 for their 61,500-capacity stadium each home game this season. Justin Fields’ jersey sales were ranked fifth in the league around Christmas Time.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bears are expected to name Kevin Warren as the next CEO/President of the Bears. Warren will be leaving his job as the Big Ten commissioner.

Sources: The #Bears are expected to name Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their new president and CEO. A major hire for the organization and for Warren, who spent time in the NFL prior to college football as a top executive for the #Vikings. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2023

Warren has decades of football experience. Before he accepted the Big Ten commissioner job, Warren worked with a couple of teams in administration. He was with the St. Louis Rams when they won a Super Bowl.

