BREAKING: Chicago Bears Sign Massive Defensive Tackle Free Agent

The Chicago Bears sign a defensive tackle

The Chicago Bears needed to add depth to their weak defensive line after the 2022 season. The Bears added defensive end DeMarcus Walker to the roster this week. The Bears hadn’t addressed the defensive line since they agreed to terms with Walker until Thursday. They added a defensive tackle Thursday.

According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Bears signed a one-year deal with former Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andre Billings. The contract is worth $3.5 million. $2.4 million will be fully guaranteed for next season.

It's a 1 year deal for $3.5M with $2.4M fully guaranteed for #Bears DT Andrew Billings. https://t.co/w3KcOhRB7Z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2023

Billings is a former fourth-round selection by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016. The 28-year-old athlete has 4.5 sacks and 67 solo tackles in his NFL career. Billings had one sack and 18 solo tackles with the Raiders last season. Pro Football Focus gave Billings a 76.4 overall grade for his play last season. The 311-pound interior defensive lineman is rated as a better run defender than a pass rusher.

