BREAKING: Chicago Bears Sign Massive Help For Defensive Line

The Chicago Bears land a defensive end

The Chicago Bears are set to sign a handful of impactful players on Wednesday. The Bears’ top signing through Monday evening has been two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds who was stellar with the Buffalo Bills. The Bears added big-time help in the trenches Monday evening after watching some top defensive tackles land in other cities.

According to Mike Garafolo with the NFL Network, the Bears are set to sign Tennessee Titans defensive end DeMarcus Walker on Wednesday.

The #Bears' big spending day continues. They've agreed to a deal with former #Titans DE DeMarcus Walker, per his agents @NessMugrabi, @brian_mcintyre and @davidcanter. Following a 7-sack breakout season, Walker gets over $7 million per year over the next two years. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2023

The 28-year-old defensive end had a stellar season with the Titans. According to Pro Football Focus, Walker recorded eight sacks and 16 hurries in 2022. Walker had 21 stops and 20 total tackles.

He was graded 72.8 overall for his play last season. Walker received higher grades (in the 80s) from PFF for his first two seasons in the NFL when he was with the Denver Broncos. However, Walker recorded his most sacks in 2022. His second-highest sack season was in 2020, when he recorded five tackles. PFF had Walker as the 131st-best free agent this offseason.

Walker would not fit the top-tier defensive end help role like Will Anderson would have been via the draft, or Khalil Mack was for the Bears. But Walker will act as a solid depth piece until the Bears can either sign an elite pass rusher or develop one in the draft. This is a good signing for the Chicago Bears, with limited options as of Monday night.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE