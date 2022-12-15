The Chicago Bears have a lot of offensive starters not practicing

The Chicago Bears are preparing to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15. Although many essential starters for the Bears offense aren’t getting necessary reps before the game. Justin Fields, Larry Borom, Trevon Wesco, and Chase Claypool did not practice Wednesday. The Bears added another starter to the DNP list Thursday.

According to a statement by the Bears, David Montgomery did not practice Thursday as he had an illness.

Fields was a full participant for the Bears on Thursday. Fortunately or not, Fields should be able to play against the Eagles. Borom was limited in practice. If you’re a fan of the tank, you may or may not be interested in Claypool missing Thursday’s practice; depending on if you’re willing to write the recently acquired wide receiver off as the next Kevin White. Wesco was out as well.

