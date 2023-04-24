BREAKING: Chicago Bears Suddenly Cut Defender Before Draft

The Chicago Bears hope to make some big-time changes to the defense in the 2023 NFL Draft. For his first one-and-half offseasons, general manager Ryan Poles has yet to add elite talent to the Bears’ defensive line, especially at the three-tech. That could change with the number nine overall pick. With the draft upcoming in a few days, Poles released a member of the secondary on Monday.

According to a statement by the Bears PR, the team has released defensive back Harrison Hand.

Hand is a former 2020 fifth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings. He signed with the Bears last September. Hand spent most of the season on the Bears practice squad but earned a promotion in December. He appeared in four games for the Bears last season and started in one game.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hand earned a 73.1 overall defensive grade for his 111 snaps with the Bears. He made nine solo tackles and recorded a forced fumble in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings.

