Chicago Bears: Betting favorite emerges for 9th overall pick

The Chicago Bears should have plenty of good options to choose from, with the number nine overall pick in the draft. Four quarterbacks are expected to be taken in by the time the Bears pick. That would keep general manager Ryan Poles drafting in the top five for non-quarterbacks in this years draft. Perfect for a team that has a quarterback but needs blue-chip help in the trenches or at cornerback. Odds have recently come out for who Vegas sees the Bears picking Thursday.

The Chicago Bears are predicted to take a lineman

According to Daniel Greenberg, many sportsbooks like Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter as the favorite to fall to the Bears at nine.

Several sportsbooks now have Jalen Carter as the betting favorite to go 9th overall to the Chicago Bears. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 23, 2023

Carter being on the board at nine would be a surprise, even with the tumultuous offseason he’s had after winning the College Football Playoff at Georgia. Carter would have to fall through the hands of the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions before he’d have a chance to be selected by the Bears.

Reports have come recently that the Seahawks are skeptical of drafting Carter. The Lions might have other positions to think about after three wide receivers were suspended last week for betting. I don’t see Poles skipping Carter if he’s still on the board at nine.

According to DraftKings, Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright and Carter are at +300 odds to be drafted with the ninth overall pick. FanDuel gives the Bears the best odds to draft Carter at +300; the Lions are +350, Philadelphia Eagles are +470, and Seahawks are +800.

