Chicago Bears Fans Troll Detroit Lions After Gambling Scandal News

The NFC North’s betting favorite was the Detroit Lions in mid-April. We’ll see if a recent gambling scandal hurts their odds in the coming days. Four players for the Lions were suspended on Friday for betting. Chicago Bears fans took to social media not long after the reports came out to mock the Lions’ fortunes.

The Detroit Lions lost a crucial starter

The Lions lost 2022 first-round pick wide receiver Jameson Williams and wide receiver Stanley Berryhill for six games next season. Williams’ representative admitted his bet was unrelated to football, but he violated an NFL policy by betting at a Lions facility. Wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety CJ Moore were indefinitely suspended relating to betting on NFL games. (Washington Commanders defensive Shaka Toney was suspended indefinitely as well.) The Lions released Cephus and Moore on Friday.

Williams was the only projected starter for the Lions suspended. However, his absence will hurt a Lions team favored to win their first divisional crown since 1993. The Lions will also lose several depth players at skilled positions ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft–which will start next Thursday at 7 PM EST. The Lions’ front office must now prepare to take extra help at wide receiver and safety.

Chicago Bears fans react to the news

Bears fans were chiming in not long after the reports came out on the cheating scandal. Here are the best takes on Twitter of the Lions’ betting scandal.

Bunch of degenerates up there in Detroit Lions players and coaches suspended for gambling smdh Poverty gonna poverty#Bears own the North 🐻⬇️ https://t.co/JTW1v3vukx — Dave™️ 🐻⬇️ Official (@BigDFurny47) April 21, 2023

The downfall of the lions in a season where my bears take over — Darvin Ham not ready for the playoffs (@m_siff) April 21, 2023

Just suspend all the Lions. Get me some more CLV on my Bears futures. — Good JuJu Juicy (@realjuicy) April 21, 2023

i BET lions fans are upset right now 🤣🤣 #beardown pic.twitter.com/XEOAqQAzi3 — Jalen Carter is a bear (@ryanmfpoles) April 21, 2023

The only reason being a Bears fan isn't the worst is because there is always the Lions https://t.co/oG7seekL1W — Chris (@RainCityUte) April 21, 2023

The Lions really can't have nice things lmao — FuUuuUTuuRe!!! (@BearFanDopamine) April 21, 2023

Hahahahah yes. A few Lions players are getting suspended. Bears are looking promising for this season. — BurritoBandit219 (@b_bandit219) April 21, 2023

Common Lions L. Bears run the north https://t.co/GFUs9dUxUv — Richard “Dick” Culpepper (@DickCulpepper) April 21, 2023

Lions going to lion! 🐻 ⬇️ — Jeff Cumberland (@CumberlandJeff) April 21, 2023

