The Chicago White Sox are signing veteran Outfielder Austin Slater to a Major League Deal.

The Chicago White Sox kick off their off season after hiring their new manager Will Venable not with trading away Garrett Crochet, but signing longtime San Francisco Giant Austin Slater per MLB Trade Rumors.

The 31 year old Slater spent parts of 8 seasons with the Giants organization where he slashed a career line of .254/.344/.391/.736 with an OPS+ of 102 so right around an average player. Last year Slater was traded twice during the season, first to the Cincinnati Reds where he only played in 8 games, then was flipped to the Baltimore Orioles where he played in 33 games and slashed .246/.342/.333/.675.

As it looks right now Slater will figure to platoon out in right field with Dominic Fletcher and Gavin Sheets. Slater being right handed and the latter two lefties figured to get the bulk of the At-bats against Left handed pitching while the others will for the Chicago White Sox’s (most likely Fletcher getting the rest versus Righties).

With Andrew Benintendi already having left locked down and Luis Robert Jr. manning center, Right field is the spot open for Slater. Last season Slater played 41 total games in Right (198.1 innings) where he had a fielding percentage of .979 and having 1 error in 48 chances.

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles

Slater will also get a lot of reps at the DH spot as well when not playing the field since according to their depth chart Gavin Sheets and Andrew Vaughn (when not playing 1st) are currently their options. The signing of Austin Slater won’t set the world on fire, but this is a step in the right direction for the Chicago White Sox.

Slater will be needed to be added to the 40-man once officially signed. Hopefully Slater can put together a productive season for the club to boost his trade value to hopefully get back a prospect or two to help the rebuild.

