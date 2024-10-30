The Chicago White Sox search for a new manager has come to a close with the hiring of former big leaguer Will Venable.

The Chicago White Sox can now breathe a sigh of relief with passing the first hurtle in their offseason plans. The search for a new skipper was never going to take that long or be an easy process being that it was the first domino needing to fall in order to move forward with the rest of the offseason. In a season that featured disappointment, a historic record being made, and two managerial changes, hopefully the hiring of new Manager Will Venable is the light this team needs in order to right the ship.

The 42-year-old Venable who played parts of 9 big league seasons with the Padres, Rangers, and Dodgers and was recently with the Rangers organization as associated manager. An average big leaguer managing to accumulate 707 hits, a career war of 13.0, and a .249 average, Venable hopefully can take what he’s learn from playing and all the things he has learn from having a great mentor in Bruce Bochy. Venable will be the 44th manager in team history and according to Scott Merkin of MLB.com Venable previously interviewed for the Chicago White Sox position that ultimately went to Pedro Grifol.

Venable is no stranger to the city of Chicago having served previously as the Cubs 1st and 3rd base coach from 2018-2020, as well as the Red Sox Bench coach from 2021-2022. With a fresh face in the clubhouse and a relatively young manger as well looking to make a name for himself, things could be looking up for the Chicago White Sox.

Now that the managerial search is over, GM Christopher Getz can now move forward with the rest of their offseason plans as they intended to give Venable the players needed to turn things around. The only thing now is for the Chicago White Sox fans to hopefully look forward to Will Venable leading this team to a successful season come 2025.

