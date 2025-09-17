Chicago Bears need to shun Tom Brady amid new controversy

Tom Brady is set to call the Chicago Bears-Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday. The former NFL quarterback turned Las Vegas Raiders minority owner is going from his team’s coaching booth (where he was wearing a headset) to Chicago this week, and that could be a problem for the Bears, who play the Raiders in Week 4.

The Chicago Bears have a Tom Brady problem

As NFL insider James Palmer noted from the ESPN “Monday Night Football” broadcast, Brady meets with Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly two to three times per week to help Las Vegas get ready for their opponent.

“Tom Brady meets with Chip Kelly 2-3 times a week to go over film and go through the game plan,” Palmer posted on X. “And every weekend Brady is calling a game for Fox, gathering as much information as possible from players and coaches from both teams to be at his best in the broadcast booth. Got it.”

As Field Yates of ESPN appeared to suggest, it’s rather curious Brady is getting the opportunity to call the Bears a week before the Raiders are set to play the team.

“Notably, Tom Brady is scheduled to call Cowboys-Bears for FOX in Week 3. The Raiders’ Week 4 opponent? The Bears.”

Out of self-interest, the Bears need to be hostile to Brady when he’s around Halas Hall. There’s a clear conflict of interest with Brady calling the game on Sunday, and Chicago doesn’t need to give him any unnecessary information during formal or non-formal interviews.

It’s a shame the league is allowing Brady to do this. But the Bears don’t need to take the bait. They didn’t with HBO’s “Hard Knocks” last summer. This week, they need to stay away from the Raider.

