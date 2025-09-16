Chicago Cubs can’t survive without a red-hot Pete Crow-Armstrong

The Chicago Cubs know they have something special in Pete Crow-Armstrong. There’s no real way to gauge, however, just HOW special.

Earlier in the season, the “PCA” hyperbole was insane. Some were talking him up as almost the second coming of Willie Mays, the perfect combination of speed, power, and defense, with more than a touch of magic behind him as well.

The excitement was understandable as the 23-year-old was a human highlight film over the first four months of the season and had earned starting center fielder honors at his first All-Star game. At the break, he had already notched 25 home runs and 27 stolen bases while playing stellar defense in the outfield. He came back from the Mid-Summer Classic pretty hot as well, finishing off the rest of July with a .333 batting average, 2 home runs and 7 RBIs.

PCA coming to life?

Then, August came.

Since August 1 and coming into Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Crow-Armstrong was hitting a measly .162 with 1 home run and 9 RBIs.

Monday, however, was a different story.

PCA would go 2-for-4 on the night. He hit the ball well, logging a double (and stealing third base afterward) and pulling a 414 ft. home run into the right field stands. It was his first home run since August 22 and his first RBI in a week.

Although it was just one game, the importance of a hot and explosive PCA is not lost on anyone.

“I think it’s important for us offensively when he has good nights,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters after the game. “It’s just ‘do your share,’ right? Yesterday it was Nico Hoerner, today it was Pete with some big hits, a couple of runs scored. Taking our turns…that’s how we get consistent offense.”

The importance of a hot PCA

With right fielder Kyle Tucker sidelined, suffering setbacks in his recovery, and DH Seiya Suzuki inactive while dealing with an undisclosed illness, it’s clear that the young star will have to be more than just one of the contributors as the team pushes to finish the season and secure a playoff spot.

“It’s great. That’s what I’m working to do every day,” Crow-Armstrong told media. “It’s just nice to find the barrel a couple times and walk away feeling like my at-bats were somewhat productive.”

Starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, who threw 6 scoreless wins en route to the 4-0 win on Monday, talked up PCA’s game and just how important his presence is in the lineup.

“It’s huge,” Taillon told reporters. “In the first half, when we were putting up a ton of runs, he was a focal point of our offense. He was really the centerpiece for us. Tonight: double, homer, stolen base, that’s just awesome to see him running all over the field.”

A vital Chicago Cubs postseason element

Being a streaky hitter is just the nature of who Crow-Armstrong is and who he’ll probably always be. But even with hot and cold spells at the plate, his defense and overall speed make him a true every day asset. With Monday’s performance, he once again becomes the team leader in WAR, boosting himself to a 6.1 over Nico Hoerner’s 6.0.

If Tucker can’t get healthy and, especially, can’t get healthy in time for the playoffs, Crow-Armstrong will have to get mature beyond his years, fast, and assume a greater team leadership role. The Cubs may, conceivably, advance in the playoffs without Tucker, but they can’t survive without Tucker AND without PCA being the first-half PCA, making up for Tucker’s absence.

That’s a lot of pressure to put on a 23-year-old, but it’s just the way things are shaping up.