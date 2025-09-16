The Chicago Blackhawks are making headlines with a surprising training camp move: veteran defenseman Matt Grzelcyk has agreed to a professional tryout (PTO) with the team per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

While a PTO might seem like a low-risk addition for a rebuilding club, it has sparked a bigger question: What does this mean for restricted free agent (RFA) Wyatt Kaiser, whose contract negotiations have dragged on all summer?

Matt Grzelcyk’s Career Year Ends in an Unexpected PTO

Just a season ago, Matt Grzelcyk seemed poised for a lucrative long-term deal. After signing a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the 2024–25 season, the 31-year-old left-shot defenseman put together one of the best campaigns of his NHL career. He scored only once, but his 39 assists were a career high, and he tied Sidney Crosby for the team lead with 15 power-play points.

Despite that production and his veteran presence, Grzelcyk remained on the open market for most of the summer without a firm contract. His skill set, smooth skating, smart puck movement, and special-teams capability would seemingly appeal to many teams, yet no long-term offers materialized. Now he heads to Chicago on a tryout basis, where the Blackhawks hope he can add much-needed experience to one of the league’s youngest blue lines.

Chicago’s defense corps currently features just one player over 24 years old: Connor Murphy. Adding a steady, proven presence like Grzelcyk could stabilize a group that will otherwise lean heavily on developing talent. Still, a PTO doesn’t guarantee a roster spot. It does, however, create a new layer of intrigue for the Blackhawks’ negotiations with their own young defenseman, Wyatt Kaiser.

What Matt Grzelcyk Arrival Means for Wyatt Kaiser

Kaiser, 23, received a qualifying offer in June but remains unsigned as training camp opens. The timing of Grzelcyk’s PTO inevitably raises eyebrows. If the Blackhawks were willing to bring in a veteran on a tryout, why hasn’t the team finalized a deal with a homegrown, ascending defenseman?

The holdup doesn’t appear to be about money. According to reports from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman and analysis by Blackhawk Up’s Greg Boysen, the primary sticking point is contract length. Kaiser has no arbitration rights, giving the Blackhawks leverage, while his camp reportedly wants a longer commitment than the team is currently comfortable offering.

From Chicago’s perspective, a short-term “bridge” contract might make sense. Kaiser split time between the NHL and AHL Rockford last season, playing 57 games in Chicago with four goals and eight points. He isn’t flashy, but he’s progressing into a reliable hybrid defenseman capable of moving the puck, learning from mistakes, and adapting to the speed of the pro game. For a rebuilding roster, those traits are crucial.

Grzelcyk’s presence doesn’t necessarily threaten Kaiser’s place in the organization, but it does provide insurance. If Kaiser’s camp continues to push for a term and negotiations stretch further, Chicago now has an experienced fallback option. At the same time, Kaiser’s development trajectory suggests the Blackhawks would prefer to keep him in the fold for the long haul.