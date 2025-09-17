Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Tucker suffered major injury setback

With the playoffs in sight, Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker has suffered an injury setback due to his calf issue.

Per Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times, Tucker is set to receive additional treatment on his calf on Wednesday.

“Kyle Tucker is headed to Tampa this morning with a member of the Cubs medical staff to receive additional treatment on his calf with the PT group that he works with in the offseason and went to last year as he worked back from his shin injury with the Astros, Craig Counsell said,” Lee posted on X.

The Chicago Cubs have a Kyle Tucker worry

Earlier this week, Tucker told reporters he wasn’t as far along in his recovery as he hoped when he became eligible to come off the 10-day injured list.

“It’s not really where I want it to be, which isn’t ideal, but I’m just trying to get back to feeling at least as close to game-ready as possible to get out there,” Tucker said. “All I want to do is just play baseball. So whatever I can do to try and get back to that, I’m trying to do, but it hasn’t gone as quickly as I would have hoped.”

Tucker is batting .270 with 22 home runs and 73 RBI. He last played against the Atlanta Braves on Sept. 2. The Cubs regular season ends on Sept. 28.

