Chicago White Sox top reliever leaves games with a concerning injury: Report

The Chicago White Sox have dealt with injuries all season and are no strangers to finding players to replace those on the injured list. In the last few weeks, the White Sox have seen injuries to Luis Robert Jr., who suffered his second hamstring injury this season, and Miguel Vargas, who thankfully was reinstated from the injured list to play against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The White Sox had many dealings with the Rays at the Trade Deadline this season, trading right-hander Adrian Houser to the Rays before the deadline ended, and minor league infielder Tristan Gray a few days before. Gray was a part of a tough moment for the White Sox pitching staff, as he was the batter at the plate when one of their top relievers had to leave the game due to an injury.

Chicago White Sox top reliever leaves with a concerning injury

Grant Taylor has been one of the best arms in the White Sox bullpen, which has proven to be a liability all season, and has only converted 27 saves in 44 opportunities. Taylor is the White Sox’s second leader in saves this season (four), three behind Jordan Leasure (seven), who is the season leader, with Mike Vasil (four) sitting in the third spot.

According to the White Sox, Taylor left last night’s games in the ninth inning due to a right groin strain. Taylor had been facing former White Sox Tristan Gray before leaving the game. Taylor had Gray in a 1-0 count before departing.

“Grant Taylor left tonight’s game with a right groin strain. He will be further evaluated tomorrow.”

Grant Taylor left tonight’s game with a right groin strain. He will be further evaluated tomorrow. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 11, 2025

The White Sox need to finish strong

There are only 16 games left in the regular season, and the White Sox are on pace to finish the season on a high note. Starting the month at 7-2, the White Sox, thanks to the strong play by their rookies, can finish the season knowing they’re playing good baseball, which helps their confidence heading into next season.

The White Sox may look to slow-play this injury with Taylor, as his fellow prospect, Noah Schultz, had his season cut short with his second knee injury. Both are key to the rebuild, and must be healthy heading into next season.