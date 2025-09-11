Chicago Bears receive promise from Lions HC before Sunday’s game

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions have a huge matchup on Sunday after both teams dropped their season opener in Week 1. The Bears blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter against J.J. McCarthy making his first start for the Minnesota Vikings.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell looked outmatched by the Green Bay Packers in their 27-13 loss at Lambeau Field. Campbell looked lost after losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to the Bears and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to the New York Jets this offseason.

Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell made a promise

This week, Campbell talked to the media about his upcoming matchup against his former assistant, calling Johnson a “friend” but promising that Detroit would beat the Bears because they “had to” win in Week 2.

“Ben’s my friend. He’s always going to be my friend. But nothing about that’s going to change,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said this week, via the Detroit News. “We’re going in, getting ready to play Chicago. We’re going to win this game. We have to.”

The Chicago Bears also need a win

There is no doubt Johnson feels the same way after allowing Week 1 to slip from his grasp. The Bears need to find a way to avoid going 0-2 to start the season, especially given how the locker room has been stuck in the cycle of having a losing culture under the tenure of general manager Ryan Poles.

Johnson promised to change that, and Chicago’s best bet to do that is to go into Detroit and knock off the defending NFC North champions on Sunday. As the Lions showed on Sunday, they’re vulnerable while they sort out the kinks of a new coaching staff.

