How the Chicago Bears can ‘exploit’ the Detroit Lions

Following Monday night’s collapse in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings, the Chicago Bears need to take advantage of anything the Detroit Lions give them in Week 2 to try and avoid going 0-2 under first-year head coach Ben Johnson.

While the Lions have much of the same roster that won the NFC North in 2024, Detroit’s offensive line was exposed in their 27-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Lions gave up four sacks of Jared Goff and rushed for just 46 yards on 22 carries.

The Chicago Bears have an area to take advantage of the Detroit Lions

During an appearance Friday on 670 The Score’s “Mully & Haugh Show,” Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune said the Bears defensive line has a chance to “exploit” a regressing Lions offensive line.

“Yeah, they were moving both those guys around right, (Montez) Sweat, and I think Dayo (Oedyingbo) had 18 snaps on each side, a couple in the middle,” Biggs said of Chicago’s scheme against Minnesota. “Now, this guy’s (Taylor Decker) a total, totally different animal than Justin Skule, who we saw for the Vikings. “Those are big, physical offensive Tackles for the Lions with (Taylor) Decker and with Penei Sewell. And you can’t just beat them with with power, straight down Broad Street, but you would hope that, yeah, if Decker is not 100 percent or if he doesn’t play, that the Bears have a host of guys, not just Sweat, who can take advantage of that situation, and that’s certainly something from the Lions injury report side of things that you’re going to want to be looking out for this afternoon.”

If the Bears are going to upset the Lions, they’ll need their defensive line to exploit a Lions offensive line that’s a little banged up. Listen to @BradBiggs‘ full interview:https://t.co/iKw3ar6Qdu pic.twitter.com/midmQzKjXl — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) September 12, 2025

The Bears front seven needs to control the game. Of course, for Chicago to keep that advantage for four quarters, Caleb Williams and the offense need to do their part to give the defense a rest, something they failed to do against the Vikings.

The 2025 Lions aren’t the same giant they were last year, and the Bears need to strike while they’re down to earn a win in Week 2.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks