The Chicago White Sox will open up a four-game series with the New York Yankees, who look to improve their standing in the American League East. The Yankees sit 4.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the lead in the East and hold a game-and-a-half advantage for the second Wild Card.

The White Sox will hopefully give the Yankees some trouble, but it will be hard without their centerfielder, Luis Robert Jr., who suffered a grade 2 hamstring injury in Tuesday’s loss to the Kansas City Royals. Robert Jr. had been swinging one of the hotter bats in the White Sox lineup, and not having him for potentially the rest of the year will hurt the lineup.

Ahead of their series with the Yankees, the White Sox made some moves in their bullpen, swapping out a couple of lefties.

The Chicago White Sox swap out one lefty for another before the series with the Yankees

The White Sox decided to option left-hander Tyler Gilbert after his disastrous outing on Wednesday versus the Royals, in which he allowed six of the Royals’ 12 runs to option him to Triple-A, and recall left-hander Cam Booser to take his place. Both Booser and Gilbert have spent time shuttling between Charlotte and Chicago, as both have been suitable when needed.

“Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. New York-AL, the Chicago White Sox recalled left-handed pitcher Cam Booser from Class AAA Charlotte and optioned left-hander Tyler Gilbert to Charlotte.”

The shuffling in the bullpen continues with Booser getting recalled

Booser has been okay for the White Sox this season after getting traded over from the Boston Red Sox in the offseason. In 32 appearances this season, Booser has a 1-4 record with a 4.85 ERA and has held opposing hitters to a .214 batting average. Booser also has eight holds and one save in 26.0 innings.

As for Gilbert, he’s been virtually the same as Booser, but has opened three games for the White Sox this year. In 37 appearances, Gilbert has a 4-1 record with a 4.61 ERA and has two holds in 41.0 innings. Gilbert likely won’t be down in Charlotte long, as he will be one of the pitchers who could be called up when the roster expands in September.

