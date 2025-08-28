Chicago Bears lose preseason sack leader to injured reserve

Add another reason for the Chicago Bears to get on the phone with the Dallas Cowboys about defensive end Micah Parsons. The Bears are set to lose their preseason leader in sacks for at least the first four games of the regular season.

Per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, the Bears made four roster moves on Thursday. The Bears re-signed long snapper Scott Daly and wide receiver Devin Duvernay. Defensive end Austin Booker is headed to the injured reserve. And after the Bears signed linebacker Jackson D’Marco on Wednesday, the team waived Carl Jones.

“The Bears re-signed long snapper Scott Daly and WR Devin Duvernay,” Fishbain posted on X. “They placed DE Austin Booker on IR and waived LB Carl Jones. Booker will be out at least four games.”

Chicago Bears lose Austin Booker for at least four games

Booker led the league in sacks during the preseason with four. The second-year pass rusher played in 17 games during his rookie season. He recorded 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and four quarterback hits.

Booker suffered the knee injury during the Bears second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Booker was expected to play a bigger role in 2025 under new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. With Dayo Odeyingbo known for being more of a run defender, Booker should be getting more playing time on third and obvious passing downs.

Booker’s injury is another reason the Bears should consider trading for Parsons. Chicago has the cap space to make the deal, and they need an All-Pro presence on the defense to make a push for the postseason.

