Chicago Cubs manager upset with offense after being swept by Giants

The Chicago Cubs offense sputtered during their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants this week. The Cubs are flying home on Thursday night following a sweep by San Francisco in a 4-3 loss in Game 3 in front of 32,187 fans at Oracle Park.

Chicago entered the series with momentum after sweeping the Los Angeles Angels. But the Cubs managed just eight total runs against the Giants.

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell didn’t like the offensive play

Following the game, Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters that the offense’s play against San Francisco cost the team the series.

“We’ve got to score more,” said a frustrated Counsell via Marquee Sports Network. “I mean, we scored two, three, and three. And, you know, maybe squeak out a game in that, but you’re gonna have to pitch really good to win a game under that, underscoring that many runs. And so I think we got to help in this series.

“We didn’t help our pitching staff out enough by getting some runs on the board.”

A blown opportunity

Kyle Tucker led the Cubs with two hits. Michael Busch and Dansby Swanson hit a home run. Other than that, the bats were mostly silent on Thursday.

The Cubs lost a critical chance to gain ground on the Milwaukee Brewers, who lead the NL Central by 6.5 games. Chicago has a spot in the wild card by 3.5 games.

The Cubs have an opportunity to get on the right track before the final month of the regular season in September when they travel to play a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies in a three-game series beginning Friday night. The Rockies have the league’s worst record (38-96).

