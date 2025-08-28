Chicago White Sox suffer their 2nd potential season-ending injury in a week

The Chicago White Sox have had a season filled with injuries, which began in spring training when pitchers dropped like flies after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Sadly, those injuries have persisted as of late, with more players hitting the injured list.

The White Sox’s injuries reared their ugly head again when Luis Robert Jr. suffered a grade 2 hamstring strain on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, which could cost him the rest of this season. Now it appears another player will likely miss the rest of this season, as Miguel Vargas also suffered a devastating injury in game one versus the New York Yankees.

Chicago White Sox infielder Miguel Vargas leaves the game with a wrist injury

It looks like the White Sox have lost another player for the rest of the season, as Vargas left tonight’s game against the Yankees after he suffered a wrist injury when attempting to complete the out over at first base. Curtis Mead’s wild throw from third base pulled Vargas into the basepath, connecting his wrist to Aaron Judge’s thigh.

Vargas immediately went down to the ground in what looked to be agonizing pain, as the ball went over towards the first base dugout, allowing Ben Rice to score from first base and Judge to advance to second base.

“Miguel Vargas exited tonight’s game holding his left wrist after this play at first base”

Miguel Vargas exited tonight’s game holding his left wrist after this play at first base pic.twitter.com/OsBECsei7o — Sox On 35th (@SoxOn35th) August 29, 2025

Vargas’s exit from the game came three innings after he hit his first career grand slam to tie the game up after the White Sox were down 4-0.

“MIGUEL VARGAS GRAND SLAM”

🚨 MIGUEL VARGAS GRAND SLAM 🚨 pic.twitter.com/YRby6kEIat — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 29, 2025

The White Sox will need to tread water for the rest of the season

With under 30 games remaining in the regular season, the White Sox will try to tread water as best they can to get through the rest of the year unscathed. Not having Robert Jr. and now Vargas will not make things easy, but the White Sox have proven resilient this season.

Players like Colson Montgomery, Lenyn Sosa, and Chase Meidroth, to name a few, will all need to step up in their absences. All have shown they’re capable and will be relied upon to finish the season strong.

