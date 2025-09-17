Ben Johnson wants to get rookie more involved in the offense

One of the biggest concerns regarding the Chicago Bears’ extremely disappointing start to the 2025 season is the limited impact that their rookies have made on the field. Colston Loveland had zero receptions during Week 2’s blowout loss, and Luther Burden barely saw the field outside of special teams. Both Ozzy Trapilo and Shemar Turner were healthy scratches and have yet to see the field this season.

According to the Chicago Tribune’s Sean Hammond, Bears head coach Ben Johnson mentioned during Monday’s press conference that the team would like to get more “packages” for second-round rookie Luther Burden.

Johnson was then asked about Burden and Loveland. The head coach mentioned that this week’s practices would “have a lot more competition.”

Ben Johnson said the Bears want to get more packages for Luther Burden III. Asked about Burden and Colston Loveland, Johnson said: "Going into this week is we're going to have a lot more competition." — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) September 15, 2025

Ben Johnson needs to get Luther Burden involved in the offense

The Bears‘ second-round pick showed throughout training camp and preseason that he can be a huge factor in the offense. Burden showed impressive flashes in the preseason with his fast speed and great route-running. The rookie also impressed many with his run blocking and the effort he gave while blocking runs.

Not having your second-round receiver involved much in the offense is very concerning. Burden needs to get valuable in-game reps. His potential can be a game-changer for the Bears’ offense. On top of that, it is even more concerning that the Bears’ first-round pick, Colston Loveland, has barely been involved as well.

The Bears’ coaching staff must figure out a way to get their rookies going during the 2025 season. Even though it has been two games, this is a major concern.