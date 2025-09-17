Friday, September 19, 2025
spot_img
HomeBears

Ben Johnson wants to get rookie more involved in the offense

One of the biggest concerns regarding the Chicago Bears’ extremely disappointing start to the 2025 season is the limited impact that their rookies have made on the field. Colston Loveland had zero receptions during Week 2’s blowout loss, and Luther Burden barely saw the field outside of special teams. Both Ozzy Trapilo and Shemar Turner were healthy scratches and have yet to see the field this season.

According to the Chicago Tribune’s Sean Hammond, Bears head coach Ben Johnson mentioned during Monday’s press conference that the team would like to get more “packages” for second-round rookie Luther Burden.

Johnson was then asked about Burden and Loveland. The head coach mentioned that this week’s practices would “have a lot more competition.”

Ben Johnson needs to get Luther Burden involved in the offense

Chicago Bears Luther Burden
Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III warms up during rookie minicamp. Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Bears‘ second-round pick showed throughout training camp and preseason that he can be a huge factor in the offense. Burden showed impressive flashes in the preseason with his fast speed and great route-running. The rookie also impressed many with his run blocking and the effort he gave while blocking runs.

Not having your second-round receiver involved much in the offense is very concerning. Burden needs to get valuable in-game reps. His potential can be a game-changer for the Bears’ offense. On top of that, it is even more concerning that the Bears’ first-round pick, Colston Loveland, has barely been involved as well.

The Bears’ coaching staff must figure out a way to get their rookies going during the 2025 season. Even though it has been two games, this is a major concern.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson reacts during the second half at Soldier Field.
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson reacts during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Eric Root
Eric Root
Eric Root
Eric Root

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

spot_imgspot_img

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

BEARS

BULLS

BLACKHAWKS

CUBS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us