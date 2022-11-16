BREAKING: Cole Kmet DNP Wednesday, On Bears Injury Report

Cole Kmet did not practice Wednesday

The Chicago Bears have been putting a lot of points on the board lately. Tight end Cole Kmet is a big reason why. The third-year tight end has had back-to-back games with two touchdowns a piece. His scoring streak is in jeopardy in Week 11 as he was added to the Bears’ injury report.

According to the Bears’ injury report released Wednesday, Kmet was out of Wednesday’s practice with a thigh injury.

The Bears continue to have several concerning injuries on the report. Teven Jenkins missed the game against the Detroit Lions in Week 10, he did not practice. A banged-up Bears secondary added Kyler Gordon to the list with a knee injury. David Montgomery, who missed practice due to personal reasons, will be needed in the backfield this week as Khalil Herbert was sent to the injured reserve Monday.

Wednesday’s DNP list

OL Teven Jenkins, hamstring

TE Cole Kmet, thigh

RB David Montgomery, Personal

DL Al-Quadin Muhammad, Knee

DB Kindle Vildor, Ankle

Wednesday’s limited participation in practice

DB Dane Cruikshank, hamstring

DB Kyler Gordon, knee

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE